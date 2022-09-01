Seasonal Climate Outlook: September Cool Spell, But A Warm Spring Overall

Our Seasonal Climate Outlook for September - November is attached.

Highlights:

- La Niña will be an important climate driver for Aotearoa New Zealand during spring

- A battle ground of pressure features will make seasonal rainfall predictions challenging. However, there will be long, dry spells with a couple of heavy rainfall events in the coming months

- Warmer than average temperatures are predicted for all regions

- Marine heatwave conditions are occurring offshore of many regions

- River flows are expected to return to near normal across the country

There will be a livestream from 1:30pm today: https://www.facebook.com/NIWAWeather/live

© Scoop Media

