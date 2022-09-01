Seasonal Climate Outlook: September Cool Spell, But A Warm Spring Overall
Our Seasonal Climate Outlook for September - November is attached.
Highlights:
- La Niña will be an important climate driver for Aotearoa New Zealand during spring
- A battle ground of pressure features will make seasonal rainfall predictions challenging. However, there will be long, dry spells with a couple of heavy rainfall events in the coming months
- Warmer than average temperatures are predicted for all regions
- Marine heatwave conditions are occurring offshore of many regions
- River flows are expected to return to near normal across the country
