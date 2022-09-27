Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Canterbury Astronomers Involved In NASA DART Mission

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 2:10 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

University of Canterbury astronomers and students keenly watched the DART mission in real time at a watch party on campus, including UC researchers who are part of the DART mission.

University of Canterbury's Mt John Observatory

University of Canterbury astronomers are excited to be contributing data to today’s NASA mission to move an asteroid, with data from the University of Canterbury’s Mt John Observatory at Ōtehīwai, Takapō (Tekapo).

Humanity’s first attempt to move a celestial body, the DART spacecraft impacted the asteroid’s moon today (Tuesday NZ time).

University of Canterbury planetary astronomer Senior Lecturer Dr Michele Bannister says, “This is technology that will help work toward removing a natural hazard entirely – something we can't do with tsunami or volcanoes”.
 

“We have been and will be observing the asteroid for pre-and post-impact photometry with the 1.8m MOA telescope at our UC Mt John Observatory, providing New Zealand’s contribution to this NASA mission,” she says.

“The plan was to nudge an asteroid and see what happens. That way if one is ever found that’s a threat, we can decide how best to encourage it to move so it doesn't hit us!”
 

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, is the world’s first full-scale planetary defense test, demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection technology. True to its name, DART is a focused mission, proving that a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a target asteroid and intentionally collide with it (called a kinetic impact) at roughly 6 kilometres per second.

Its target, which poses no threat to Earth, is the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, which orbits a larger asteroid named Didymos. As part of NASA’s larger planetary defense strategy, DART will simultaneously test new technologies and provide important data to enhance our modeling and predictive capabilities and help us better prepare for an asteroid that might pose a threat to Earth, should one be discovered.
 

University of Canterbury postdoctoral research fellow Dr Ryan Ridden is leading the data analysis, and several postgraduate and undergraduate students are involved in the observations.

“It’s really exciting to be able to contribute data to a NASA mission,” Dr Ridden says. “Primarily I’ve been working to ensure the data from the 1.8 m MOA telescope at our observatory is sensitive enough to see the effect of the collision on Dimorphos. This effect is small, but we’ll see a change in how long the moon takes to orbit Didymos.”

To really understand the effect of the impact, the UC research team will continue observing Didymos for the next few months, alongside observatories around the world.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


CTU: Launches Its Consultation On An Economic Development Strategy For New Zealand
NZCTU Economist Craig Renney said “We’re arriving at a turning point in New Zealand’s economic history. We need a new economic strategy that reflects our collective goals and aspirations... More>>



Commerce Commission: THL Cleared To Acquire Apollo Subject To Divestment
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for THL Group (Australia) Pty Limited (THL), a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited (Apollo) (Proposed Acquisition)... More>>



TradeMe: Housing Supply Skyrockets By Three Quarters In 12 Months
The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa continued to soar last month, jumping a record 76 per cent when compared with August last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Frustration Over Cancelling Recurring Payments Prompts Guide Update
The Banking Ombudsman Scheme says more people using debit or credit cards for recurring payments for online subscriptions are experiencing difficulty cancelling payments, prompting it to update its guide on credit and debit cards... More>>


Reserve Bank: Our Transformation As A Modern Prudential Regulator
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank and prudential regulator, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 