New Rodent Poison Approved

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved two rodent baits containing difenacoum, an anticoagulant.

Difenacoum is new to Aotearoa New Zealand, but is approved in Australia, Europe and the USA.

The EPA approved PelGar International Limited’s application to import or manufacture baits containing the substance.

Use of the vertebrate toxic agent (VTA) is restricted to locked bait stations and available to both professionals and the general public.

The EPA’s comprehensive risk assessments found the baits would provide significant benefits and reduce potential impacts on health and the environment, if the rules for use were followed.

"Rodents have a major impact on our biodiversity and difenacoum will offer another pest management tool. Difenacoum is known to be less toxic to non-target species, including cats, dogs, and birds, compared with existing poisons such as brodifacoum," says Dr Lauren Fleury, Hazardous Substances Applications Manager.

The EPA held a public consultation on the application and received two submissions in support and two opposed.

Find out more about difenacoum

© Scoop Media

