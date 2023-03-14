Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Tairāwhiti Study – World-first Roadmap For Imaging And Modelling Child Physiology

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: Auckland Bioengineering Institute

Using cutting-edge MRI and modelling technology to understand and improve child health

How do children’s brains work and how do their bodies move? For millennia, medicine has often viewed children as adults in miniature – but this may not be so.

In a world-first, researchers from the Mātai Medical Research Institute (Mātai) and the Auckland Bioengineering Institute (ABI) at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland have created a roadmap to mimic and analyse the structure and function of children’s brains, hearts, lungs, and musculoskeletal systems. The models developed from this work may pave the way to benchmark normal paediatric structure and function and enabling more accurate diagnoses and tailored treatment for children in New Zealand.

Around 30 scientists have honed techniques to create accurate physiological models of children’s organs and systems by combining novel super-fast Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) sequencing, newly defined protocols on how best to undertake MRI scans with children, and serious number crunching from advanced computational modelling.

Dr Haribalan Kumar, Mātai Research Engineer and GE Healthcare Clinical Scientist says scanning “head to toe — in the same session — for the same child” is a world first.

While similar imaging studies have explored adult organs, paediatric work sets additional challenges. “MRI scans require a person to lay very still or hold their breath for a long time.

Fidgeting, shorter attention spans, anxiety, the general unpredictable nature of kids – can become important compliance issues.”

Researchers worked with 30 children, aged seven to 12 years old, from the Tairāwhiti-Gisborne district in New Zealand during the study. Children learnt about their brains and other organ systems, used relaxation techniques and ‘in-scan’ entertainment, and received encouragement and support from their wider whānau to make participation a more successful and interesting process.

Dr Kumar clarifies that this is not a “quick scan over the entire body” but separate detailed imaging of specific body systems in one scan session. “The distinction is important.”

Dedicated hardware and software is needed for separate imaging of each of the different body systems: heart, lung, brain, muscular-skeletal systems. From there, bioengineers from ABI use multiple customised organ-specific algorithms to translate the scan images into quantitative information. These huge data sets are then manipulated to create physiologically accurate models of the organs.

“This integration of advanced image processing tightly coupled with unique computational modelling is a pioneering leap for field of paediatrics.”

This pilot study will inform the larger Tairāwhiti Study, which plans to establish normative imaging and modelling databases that can be used to improve understanding of the human body in health and disease.

Leigh Potter, Mātai COO and project community lead says “Population-based imaging studies such as the Tairāwhiti study will underpin the next generation of advances in personalised and predictive medicine. Together, the work of the scientists and whānau across Tairāwhiti, provides us with a roadmap to build predictive tools and personalised paediatric medicine.

Over the coming months scientists will continue to analyse data gathered from the scans to uncover new insights of paediatric brain, cardiac, bone, lung and muscle funtion.

Link to paper: Frontiers in Physiology, “Roadmap for an imaging-modelling paediatric study in rural NZ”

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/369140028_Roadmap_for_an_imaging_and_modelling_paediatric_study_in_rural_NZ

Images available on request

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Bioengineering Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Silicon Valley Bank: NZ stock exchange opens lower
The New Zealand share market has opened lower after the collapse of a major bank in the United States over the weekend. The benchmark NZX 50 fell at market open and settled about 1.1 percent lower... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Warns Du Val Capital Partners Limited Over Misleading Or Deceptive Statements To Investors In Du Val Mortgage Fund
The FMA is satisfied that DVCP and Du Val Group may have breached section 19 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act) by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct... More>>



Electricity Authority: Options Chosen To Better Manage Peak Electricity Demand This Winter
The Electricity Authority has decided what options it will progress to better manage potential supply issues during periods of peak electricity demand this winter and beyond... More>>




Statistics: 12 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices Highest Since September 1989
Food prices were 12.0 percent higher in February 2023 than they were in February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>


Commerce Commission: Fuel Monitoring Report Shows Wellington Prices Highest, And Significant Variation Within Cities

The Commerce Commission’s second Quarterly Report on the performance of New Zealand’s $10 billion fuel markets puts the spotlight on the capital with prices in Wellington, Porirua and Lower Hutt highest across Regular 91, Premium and Diesel... More>>


Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 