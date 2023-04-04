March Climate Summary
Highlights:
- Dry and cool for upper North Island,
wet for South Island
- Lower than normal mean sea
level pressure meant numerous low pressure systems tracking
in from the Tasman Sea
- ENSO neutral conditions
developed
- A late month unseasonable cold snap
delivered snow to low elevations, and saw numerous locations
set record or near-record low daily maximum and daily
minimum temperatures
