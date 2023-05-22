Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Groundbreaking Research: Scientists Generate Fire Whirls In Twizel To Safeguard Firefighters From Wildfire Devastation

Monday, 22 May 2023, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Scion research

In a world first, scientists from Scion, US Forest Service, University of Canterbury’s School of Earth, and Environment and the US National Centre of Atmospheric Research (through a Fulbright Fellowship) have successfully generated fire whirls on slash piles near Twizel.

The activity is part of groundbreaking research aimed at protecting firefighters and communities from the devastating impact of future wildfire events.

Fire whirls/vortices, or fire tornados, occur during extreme wildfire events around the world but until this month, they have never been deliberately created in the field and at this scale.

The research team consists of New Zealand and international researchers studying extreme wildfire fire behaviour as part of a programme funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Jason Forthofer, a researcher with the USDA Forest Service, is a leading expert on wildfire vortices who has been studying fire whirls in a laboratory environment. He says generating a fire vortex outside a laboratory had never been attempted at this scale and with forest fuels anywhere in the world before these experimental burns.

Scion science lead Shana Gross adds the experiments were designed to isolate the fire whirl outside a wildfire and study the factors that cause fire whirls to form. “This will help us to identify ‘watch out’ signals for firefighters that indicate when a fire whirl is ready to form.”

Marwan Katurji, an Associate Professor in Atmospheric Dynamics at the University of Canterbury, says studying the column of hot air surrounding the fire vortex will allow scientists to refine and improve fire behaviour and fire scale meteorological models. “These models provide us with critical spatial information for understanding the physical processes governing when and how these dangerous fire whirls can occur.”

Scion’s strong relationship with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) was a key factor in locating the research in New Zealand and the Twizel area was chosen because of the landowner’s support and the favourable experimental conditions that factored in topography, weather and vegetation. FENZ provided operational support during the field work, with crews from several Mid-South Canterbury volunteer brigades and the Department of Conservation onsite for each burn, helping to extinguish the piles once the scientists finished their monitoring and assessments. Each burn day also provided FENZ with valuable training opportunities, giving new team members exposure to incident management.

Twenty-four scientists were involved in the field work, with a total of nine wilding pine slash piles of various sizes burned over four days in May.

After igniting the slash pile 20 metres in diameter, the research team was able to generate a ‘smoke devil’ that then took up the flame and generated a fire whirl. This whirl was the longest sustained whirl achieved during the research trials. Instruments on site recorded at 10 times to 100 times per second, providing scientists with ample data to analyse over the coming months.

The research group committed more than NZ$1 million worth of specialist atmospheric motion detection and fire behaviour equipment to monitor, measure, and analyse the fire whirls. Data was collected using high speed thermal infrared cameras, visual cameras, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), meteorological heli-kites and wind remote sensing equipment (Doppler wind LiDAR technology) on loan from San José State University. The team used the equipment to measure the temperature inside the fire whirl, the inward wind flow, and atmospheric conditions within and outside the fire environment.

In preparation for the experiments, four sets of wilding pine slash piles of different sizes and configurations were established on an area of privately owned land just north of Twizel over the past 12 months. The site was previously covered in wilding pines and was partially burned in the Pukaki Downs wildfire in September 2020.

The first of the burns took place on 2 May when the five-metre diameter piles were ignited. The 10, 30 and 20 metre-diameter piles followed over different days.

The team observed that even with low intensity fires, the smoke plume stood up, despite continuous light wind, just before the vortex formed. This has previously been observed on large fires and observing it in lower intensity fires may indicate that this is a pattern that will hold in variable conditions.

Scion research lead Hugh Wallace says the experiments were a valuable data collection exercise. “With every fire whirl experiment the team learned the sensitivities of the variables that produce fire whirls in forest debris and wilding pines.

“These burns were aimed at increasing our understanding of thresholds: atmospheric, environmental, fire intensity and fuel condition that must be crossed to generate a fire whirl. When these are understood, we can better predict their cause and spread.”

Worldwide and in New Zealand, the occurrence of extreme wildfire is accelerating, affecting both rural communities and those at the rural-urban interface. The direct cost of wildfire on New Zealand’s economy in 2020 was $142m. By 2050, this is predicted to cost $547m each year due to the changing climate.

While a growing number of fire whirls were being recorded globally, studying a fire whirl in a running vegetation fire is nearly impossible as so little is known about what triggers their formation, Forthofer says. “Improving firefighter safety is always a top priority and this research can help by making it easier for firefighters to see when the conditions are right for a vortex to form.”

“By isolating the whirls into large pile burns we were able to control the location and timing of the whirl. Augmenting lab data with field experiments is important as elements such as changing weather, including wind, are not accounted for in the lab.”

This year’s activity is part of the Scion-led Extreme Wildfire Research Programme that runs through until early 2026. The research team thanks all of the volunteers who assisted through FENZ with the burns and the local Twizel fire brigade.

Video: Footage of a fire whirl created during the research in Twizel can be downloaded and viewed here: https://bit.ly/3okO2WS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Scion research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Payments NZ: Payments Every Day Arrives In Aotearoa New Zealand

From Friday 26 May, electronic bank payments made on public holidays and weekends can now go through on the same day, every single day of the year... More>>
Monash University AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>



Digitl: New Zealand’s 3.5GHz windfall is more rural coverage sooner

In times gone past governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators... More>>

Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 