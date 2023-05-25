Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Maps Reveal Places At Risk From Coastal Flooding

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 11:58 am
Press Release: NIWA

New maps from NIWA and the Deep South National Science Challenge show areas across Aotearoa New Zealand that could be inundated by extreme coastal flooding. They show a large storm-tide with the sea-level rise that we are likely to see with climate change.

NIWA’s Chief Scientist for Coasts and Estuaries Dr Scott Stephens says that these maps will help shape decisions on how we adapt to sea-level rise.

"Coastal flooding is a global hazard that impacts New Zealand, with rising sea levels already causing more frequent and intense flooding along many coasts. We have created maps that help identify the changing risk to land, property, and infrastructure from rising seas, at a regional and national scale.

"We hope this information will raise awareness and help councils and government to know where to conduct detailed investigations when developing adaptation strategies to protect our coastal communities," said Dr Stephens.

The maps are also intended to help the financial industry, national infrastructure, and service providers to risk assess their portfolios.

"It’s difficult to make decisions about the future if you can’t see it - these maps provide a window into the future," said Dr Stephens.

Coastal flooding is particularly likely when high tides, storm surges and large waves occur simultaneously. At these times, low-lying areas are inundated when high seas overtop or even break barriers, and cause rivers to back up inland.

This can destroy property, infrastructure, and be a danger to life, as well as having severe impacts on the natural environment and ecosystems.

"With much of our major infrastructure and roughly 65% of New Zealanders living within 5km of the coast, this is an issue that will impact many of us, so we must be aware of what’s coming and be prepared to adapt.

"These maps are not designed for assessing exposure to individual properties, however. Many councils have more detailed maps for that purpose. The advantage is that they fill in gaps for areas of the country that don’t currently have this data available, they provide nationwide information, and they include many scenarios of sea-level rise," said Dr Stephens.

The maps were used in new research that examined New Zealand’s increasing exposure to coastal flooding with sea-level rise.

The research found that small amounts of sea-level rise will drive a rapid increase in cumulative flooding from increasingly frequent coastal-flood events-nationally, and 30% more land area would be regularly flooded after 0.3m relative sea-level rise.

"By 2065, there could be 0.4m of sea-level rise, based on the current trajectory, or sooner where the landmass is subsiding," said Dr Stephens.

The maps can be viewed, and data downloaded here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Retail Activity Falls For Second Quarter In A Row

Total volume of retail sales fell 4.1% in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter. More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Set To Remain Restrictive

The Monetary Policy Committee today voted to raise the OCR from 5.25% to 5.50%. The Committee agreed the level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure. More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Working To Manage Winter Capacity Risks

Transpower says it is committed to working with electricity sector to manage potential tight supply situations during cold snaps and keep power flowing this winter. More>>


Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the impact of earthquakes on rivers and how to predict they may change course or flood as a result. More>>


Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 