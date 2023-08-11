Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Awakening Intelligence Within

Friday, 11 August 2023, 11:05 am
Opinion: Martin LeFevre - Meditations

The day was mild, relative to the scorching temperatures of late, and the park was nearly empty. And for the entire hour and half I sat beside the stream, a single swallowtail butterfly fed on the nectar of the fading white balls overhanging the water.

After the senses became fully attuned to sights, sounds and smells around one, there came a quality of aloneness without isolation, solitude without loneliness. One has only to watch the total movement of thought until it effortlessly and spontaneously falls silent. Then the beauty of the earth is within one.

Meditation is not about “stress reduction,” though it certainly affords that, especially in nature. Nor is it about finding a few minutes of peace by watching the breath and quieting the surface levels of the mind.

Meditation is a doorway into another dimension of being, a portal through the present into the infinite. Something I read today conveys an intimation of meditation as I understand and practice it (without a ‘practice’):

“What is necessary is a very sensitive, alert brain which has stopped entirely, willingly and easily, it’s chatter of reason and non-reason.”

Yes, the reasoning even of a philosopher, especially of a philosopher. And the non-reason of the mind chaotically skimming over recent experiences and encounters, or regurgitating memories from the past.

Any effort to quiet thought remains the action of thought, and so sustains psychological thought. One simply has to fully attend to thought’s movement without interference, which means without choice or judgment.

Watch everything, even boredom, and remain with it. Question gently but persistently. Ask, why am I bored?

I think boredom is a huge motivator for escape in a hyper-materialistic culture like America’s. Thus it’s a vicious circle of superficiality. Have you seen the small signs that some parents hang in the rear windows of their cars: “Baby on board?” I saw a young woman with an identical sign in her car window that read, “Baby I’m bored.”

It’s become fashionable to talk about “collective intelligence.” But there is no such thing. It’s synonymous with “what’s trending.” And there is no intelligence in the fad of the moment, though it dominates not only the online media but the old media as well.

The over-emphasis on the individual is the bane of the contemplative/meditative life (not to mention the therapeutic industry). Even so, the individual is and will always be the starting point for awaking and igniting insight in human consciousness.

So how does a serious person who is aware of how insane the world has become and looks within to the source of the darkness and violence, not get sucked into the sinkhole of solipsism?

For one thing, by not adopting some version of escape through falsely humble ideas such as: “Humans don’t matter; if we extinguish ourselves, the earth will be fine without us.”

The human brain matters. Not because it is capable of science and technology, but because of its untapped spiritual potential. The great conundrum is that evolution of ‘higher thought,’ which pushed the human brain over the threshold and gave us the capacity for the highest awareness, is also the greatest impediment to realization.

With the complete quieting of thought and cessation of self-centered activity, the actuality of death, which is present every moment within and without, draws near without fear.

With the ending of thought and all separation, there is direct contact with the actuality of death, which is inseparable from life. Awareness fully realized is therefore indivisible from death.

The universe is in a state of meditation. When there is total attention, psychological and even functional thought falls silent, and the brain shares in that state of meditation, which is limitless. So brains like ours matter in the universe, though not limitlessly. A potentially intelligent species can destroy itself, and man appears on the verge of doing so, outwardly or inwardly.

As things are, human consciousness is rapidly congealing darkness. There is no collective intelligence in man’s consciousness that will enable us to change course. However, self-knowing individuals can awaken the intelligence that imbues nature and the universe.

Then small groups of people can ignite shared insight through questioning and listening together, holding opinions in abeyance. In doing so they ignite the dark matter in consciousness, and change the basic, disastrous course of man.

Martin LeFevre

Lefevremartin77 at gmail

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Martin LeFevre - Meditations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
ComCom: Microsoft Cleared To Buy Activision

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Microsoft Corporation to acquire 100% of the common stock of Activision Blizzard. Both companies develop, publish, and distribute video games for personal computer, gaming consoles, and mobile platforms. More


ComCom: Retail Payment System Regulation To Deliver $105M In Business Savings

The Commerce Commission says businesses will save an estimated $105M each year by a reduction in fees to accept Mastercard & Visa payments, savings expected to be sustained and flow through to Kiwis over time. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

Hugh Grant: Why Cybersecurity Guidelines Are Evolving

A decade ago, it was common to find the recommendation that we should change our passwords on a regular basis. Nowadays, this is discouraged. In fact, many cybersecurity recommendations have changed & continue to change. Why is this the case & how can we keep up with the latest recommendations? More


Venkat Raman: Financial Literacy Teaches Young Kiwis Self-Management

A Massey study has found improved financial literacy is enabling young Kiwis to manage money matters with more confidence and less outside. It also found young respondents are achieving greater awareness of financial products such as KiwiSaver and insurance policies in money management. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 