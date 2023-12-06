Stags Return To Pukekura Park

Defending national champions the Central Stags will be hoping for another day in Taradise as they return to New Plymouth for tomorrow’s free admission Ford Trophy one-dayer against the Otago Volts.

The Stags defeated Canterbury at the same ground last week but, after a washout against the Wellington Firebirds on Sunday in Palmerston North, find themselves mid-table with the Volts, both teams on six points after three games.

A bonus-point victory at their happy hunting ground tomorrow could see the Stags draw level at the top of the table with unbeaten Northern Districts - whom they will play in the following round, early next week in Whangārei, before all the teams switch into Dream11 Super Smash T20 mode (with The Ford Trophy resuming in early February).

Fresh off their maiden one-day half centuries in the last outing, Curtis Heaphy and Will Clark will be looking forward to getting back on their Pukekura Park turf, along with left-arm strike man Ray Toole who took his maiden List A one-day bag in the same well paced victory against Canterbury.

Stability is the theme with the Stags' squad unchanged from the last two rounds as they welcome back former team coach and past Central Stags representative Ben Smith who has jetted in from England to link up with the group.

Smith is getting set to lead the squad as Head Coach for their Dream11 Super Smash campaign, and will serve as Assistant Coach to Glenn Pocknall for the next two Ford Trophy games.

Tomorrow's match begins a 10.30am with the toss at 10am, free admission, and a free livestream at www.cdcricket.co.nz

Meanwhile, Central Districts Under 19 Men are underway in their fourth-round match against Otago U19 at the NZC Gillette Men’s Under 19 Nationals in Lincoln, with a free livestream here.

THE FORD TROPHY • Round 4 of 10

CENTRAL STAGS versus OTAGO VOLTS

Pukekura Park • New Plymouth

10.30am Thursday 7 December 2023

FREE ADMISSION

Dane Cleaver (captain, wicketkeeper) - Manawatū

Jack Boyle - Hawke's Bay

Will Clark - Hawke's Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Liam Dudding - Hawke's Bay

Curtis Heaphy - Manawatū

Jayden Lennox - Hawke's Bay

Brad Schmulian - Hawke's Bay

Bevan Small - Manawatū

Blair Tickner - Hawke's Bay

Ray Toole - Manawatū

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke's Bay

Coach: Glenn Pocknall

Assistant Coach: Ben F. Smith

Contracted players unavailable for selection:

Will Young — BLACKCAPS Test Tour of Bangladesh

Ajaz Patel — BLACKCAPS Test Tour of Bangladesh

Tom Bruce — Injury (hernia)

Doug Bracewell — Injury (knee)

Brett Randell — family commitments

Joey Field — return to play process following shoulder rehabilitation

THE FORD TROPHY POINTS AFTER 3 ROUNDS

Northern Districts • 11 points

Auckland Aces • 8 points

Central Stags, Otago Volts • 6 points

Canterbury • 5 points

Wellington Firebirds • 2 points

Livestream and livescoring at www.cdcricket.co.nz

Official hashtags #fordtrophy #lovethestags

