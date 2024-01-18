Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Red Rain Warning Issued For West Coast

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 11:26 am
Press Release: MetService

MetService, New Zealand's national weather warning agency, has issued the first Red Warning of 2024 for impactful heavy rain in the Westland District of the South Island. The warning is in effect from Thursday 9 am to Saturday 8 am, with the heaviest rainfall expected from late Friday morning.

The Westland ranges, encompassing popular tramping and camping spots, are anticipated to experience the highest accumulations, while the coast may witness lesser amounts.

Rainfall amounts range from 600 to 800 mm, with isolated areas potentially observing even higher amounts. This intense rainfall is predicted to result in rapidly rising river levels, leading to significant flooding. The threat of landslides and floodwaters poses a risk to camping areas and road travel, potentially rendering some roads impassable and isolating communities and those enjoying the outdoors – trampers, and campers.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane emphasizes the need for caution as this Red Warning bears similarities to the damaging flooding from March 2019 in which the Waiho bridge was washed away.

“Red Warnings are our highest warning level; they mean significant weather impacts are expected. People need to take immediate action to ensure they are safe, especially those camping near a waterway as there is a danger of flooding. For those planning a trip down south this weekend, be aware that this is a significant event and may affect travel plans. Stay up to date with the latest information on the MetService website and have alternative plans if needed."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

MetService Red Warnings are reserved for the most disruptive weather events and are only issued after consultation with the local Regional Council and Civil Defence.

The remainder of the western South Island, from Tasman to Fiordland, is under either a Watch or Orange Warning for Heavy Rain between Thursday and Saturday. The Canterbury High Country may experience increased winds from Friday to Saturday, with a Watch issued for Severe Gales.

In addition to the Westland Red Warning, MetService highlights potential weather disruptions for the upper and eastern North Island from Sunday into Monday.

A low-pressure system drifting down from the north brings the possibility of heavy rain to areas that experienced a wet start to last year. Notable regions include Northland, Auckland, Waikato, including the Coromandel Peninsula, the Bay of Plenty, and Tairāwhiti/Gisborne. This system may also be accompanied by severe gale winds.

Makgabutlane advises: ”Stay informed and prepared for changing weather conditions. Visit the MetService website for the latest updates or download the MetService NZ Weather app.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 