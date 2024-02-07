Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Nuffield Farming Scholar Visiting New Zealand

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 8:38 am
Press Release: Good Carbon Farm

As part of an international study tour, Nuffield Farming Scholar, Luke Breedon, is visiting biochar producers in the North Island this week. Breedon is researching the production and application of biochar in horticulture and agriculture production, particularly as a sustainable replacement for fossil-fuel based fertilisers and method of reducing emissions. Members of the Biochar Network New Zealand including The Good Carbon Farm, Slow Farm, Trevelyan's Pack & Cool Ltd, and Soilpro, are hosting Breedon as he travels between Auckland and Wellington over the coming days.

Motivated by a desire to offer alternatives and solutions to the imported and sometimes environmentally detrimental products used in farming in the United Kingdom, Breedon is exploring how the experiences and benefits of using biochar on farms in New Zealand can benefit British farmers.

“Although biochar has been around for some time, many farmers are unaware of its existence. I will explore how biochar is being used around the world, how it is produced, and from what”, says Breedon.

Made by pyrolysis of tree or plant waste, biochar is one of few negative emissions technologies (NETs) recognised by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Biochar safely stores up to half the carbon in its source material for hundreds - and even thousands - of years.

Breedon is one of 19 Nuffield Scholars from the UK awarded a farming scholarship in 2023. Scholars travel around the world to learn from leading experts and farmers, then share their knowledge back in the UK. Established in 1947, over 1,000 farming scholarships have been granted to practitioners in the food, farming, horticulture and rural industries. Prior to arriving in New Zealand, Breedon visited biochar producers in the United States, and will next travel to Australia before returning home.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In New Zealand, biochar made from forestry residues is used for a variety of regenerative agriculture applications, saving farmers’ money, improving soil and water quality, increasing productivity, and reducing fertiliser and irrigation dependency.

At Trevelyan's Pack & Cool Ltd, one of New Zealand’s largest single-site kiwifruit and avocado packhouse based in Te Puke, research is ongoing on the implications of the synergistic effects of biochar and regenerative practices (such as cover cropping) on soil biological and chemical parameters. Slow Farm is producing biochar from arborist offcuts and selling regionally in the Manawatū, as well as offering advice to farmers and growers on the ways increased soil carbon can improve the regenerative aspects of their operations. Hutt Valley based not-for-profit organisation The Good Carbon Farm is providing free biochar to school and community gardens to incorporate into their soils and compost, collaborating with Pukekohe based soil specialists, Soilpro.

“Are there ways of producing biochar economically for agriculture and does the carbon market have a part to play in this? What methods of knowledge transfer are employed in other countries and would they be suitable for the UK? Biochar could have a huge part to play in net zero farming whilst also providing benefits to animals, soil and efficiency. Now is the time for innovation and communication to lead the way in its development,” says Breedon.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Good Carbon Farm on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 