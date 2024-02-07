January Climate Summary - Warm & Dry For Many

The January Climate Summary is attached.

Highlights:

- Temperatures were above average or well above average across most of Aotearoa New Zealand

- It was a dry month for many parts of the country

- Christchurch recorded 297 hours of sunshine, making it the city’s sunniest January since records began in 1930

- The highest temperature was 35.1°C, observed at Hanmer Forest on 13 January

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2402/Climate_Summary_January_2024_Final.pdf

