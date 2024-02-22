Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Warming Winds Ahead Of Weekend Rain Band

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 1:09 pm
Press Release: MetService

Continuing settled weather will cap off the working week, then MetService is forecasting rain to move swiftly northwards up the country for the last weekend of meteorological summer.

A couple of crisp mornings this week remind us that autumn is just around the corner. Temperatures are on an increasing trend due to a northerly wind flow as the high pressure over the country starts shifting eastwards. This high pressure keeps our weather dry, aside from brief showers here and there for parts of the North Island, until a front arrives on Friday night down south.

As this front moves northwards on Saturday, it will bring a burst of rain to the West Coast (heavier and more persistent in the ranges) while warm northwesterlies blow across the Southern Alps into Canterbury and Otago. Heavy Rain Watches have been issued for much of the West Coast, as well as a Strong Wind Watch for the Canterbury High Country.

These warm dry winds in Canterbury on Saturday will pump temperatures into the high twenties.
MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan recommends, “Make sure to follow the latest advice from Fire and Emergency NZ and check it’s alright before you light a fire at checkitsalright.nz. There will likely be a light sprinkling of rain in Canterbury on Saturday evening, but it won’t be enough to alleviate the dry conditions there.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Saturday will also be a warm one for the North Island, then rain arrives overnight as conditions clear up further south. While temperatures return to normal down south, North Islanders will be tossing aside their blankets with warm overnight temperatures not dipping below the high teens.

The wet weather then continues northwards on Sunday, bringing welcome rain to many areas that have had a very dry month so far.

Corrigan explains, “Monday is also likely to bring more rain to the upper North Island, but it is still some time away so the finer details of where, when, and how much are yet to be locked in. Keep an eye on metservice.com or our mobile app to stay up with the latest updates.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 