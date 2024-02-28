Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Increase In Toxic Algae In Our Waters This Summer

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 10:16 am
Press Release: NIWA

Scientists are seeing more toxic algae in our lakes and rivers compared to previous years, says NIWA.

New Zealand’s warm, stable summer has created ideal conditions for the growth of the algae, also known as cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to people and animals as it may produce toxins.

Algal Ecologist Karl Safi says that his work through NIWA’s Algal Services, which monitors, samples and analyses water sources for these outbreaks, has increased significantly.

"Warm, calm waters help this type of algae, commonly referred to as blue-green algae, to thrive. Shallow lakes and slow-moving rivers and streams being particularly susceptible, especially when the weather is hot. Bodies of water in the central North Island have seen a particularly dramatic increase in cyanobacterial blooms," said Dr Safi.

Cyanobacteria play a crucial role in our ecosystem but become a problem when found in high concentrations because of the toxins they can produce. These cyanotoxins can have health risks for people and animals if exposed through touching or swallowing contaminated water and breathing in droplets of contaminated air.

Symptoms include irritation of the skin, eyes, and lungs, as well as stomach pain, headaches, diarrhoea, and dizziness. For animals such as dogs, cyanobacteria can be life threatening within a few hours.

"We ask that people keep an eye out for lakes or ponds that are discoloured, cloudy or murky, especially if blue-green in colour or with a scum on the water’s surface or edge. In rivers, toxic algae generally form brown or black mats that grow on rock. There may also be a strong odour.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We don’t want to worry people, but instead help them be more aware when enjoying the outdoors this summer. So, if you notice any of these signs, be cautious when going in or near the water, and take special care of any pets," said Safi.

For more information on NIWA’s Algal Services, visit here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 