Researchers Reveal New Method For Calculating Mechanical Properties Of Solids Using Machine Learning
A research team from Skoltech introduced a new method
which takes advantage of machine learning for studying the
properties of polycrystals, composites, and multiphase
systems. It attained high accuracy, nearly as good as that
of quantum-mechanical methods, which are only applicable to
materials with less than a few hundred atoms. The new method
also benefits from active learning on local atomic
environments. The