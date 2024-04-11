Severe Weather System Continues To Affect Aotearoa New Zealand

Aotearoa New Zealand is still in the grips of a large weather system that has delivered heavy rain to the western South Island this week. Further heavy rain is expected on Thursday and extends to other parts of the South Island throughout the day and onto the North Island by the evening and into Friday. This weather system also brings thunderstorms, strong winds, and snow over higher parts of the South Island before the end of the working week when the weather starts to settle.

The western South Island is now in the second wave of heavy rain, which is expected for the bulk of Thursday. An Orange Heavy Rain Warning remains until 3am Friday, with a further 150 to 200 mm of rain expected in the ranges south of Hokitika and lesser amounts near the coast. The heaviest rain is forecast to ease late Thursday afternoon and evening, however showers and possible thunderstorms continue through into early Friday morning and periods of more intense rainfall are possible.

That is not the only area of concern. Southland, Tasman and inland Marlborough are also expected to be affected by heavy rain from this weather system as it passes through and are under Orange Heavy Rain Warnings until early Friday morning.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says: “Areas such as Southland and Clutha don’t need very large rainfall amounts to start seeing impacts from that rain, so we are keeping a close eye on developments there. Additionally, the top of the South Island will feel the compound effects of rain and northerly winds, and a Strong Wind Watch is in place there.”

The weather system will also make itself felt over the North Island. Having started in Northland already this morning, wet weather is expected to move over the rest of the North Island on Thursday night into Friday, and Heavy Rain Watches and Orange Warnings are in place for areas most likely to be affected.

“Of particular concern will be thunderstorm activity, which may bring periods of more intense rainfall. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for Auckland, Northland, Coromandel, parts of Bay of Plenty and the Waikato where brief, localised surface flooding may be possible. Friday morning will likely be the wettest time, and it would be a good idea to factor that into commute plans,” Makgabutlane advised.

Stronger winds will also feature on Thursday and Friday across the country. Several Strong Wind Watches are in place, including over Auckland, Northland and the Coromandel Peninsula for strong northeasterly winds that may approach severe gale in exposed areas. “The combination of very wet roads and gusty winds may make road travel extra challenging,” Makgabutlane cautions.

Additionally, a rapid cooldown is expected Thursday night into Friday for the eastern and lower South Island, bringing snowfall to elevated areas of Otago and Canterbury above 600 metres. Road Snowfall Warnings have been issued for the Milford Road and the Crown Range Road, with a sharp temperature drop anticipated in eastern areas.

“This is an evolving system. For the latest updates and alerts, people are encouraged to monitor MetService's official channels and heed any directives from local authorities.”

“As we move into the weekend, things start to settle down, a trend which continues into next week.” Makgabutlane says.

