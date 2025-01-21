Kiwis Have High Trust In Science, Study Finds – Expert Reaction

A global study finds that most people hold relatively high levels of trust in scientists, with New Zealanders ranking 9th highest in the world.

The international study team surveyed over 70,000 people across 68 countries, including 2000 New Zealanders. Most people in Aotearoa New Zealand and overseas also believe that scientists should play a greater role in society and policymaking, and that scientists should talk about science with the public.

The Science Media Centre asked experts to comment.

Dr Troy Baisden, Co-President of the New Zealand Association of Scientists, Principal Investigator Te Pūnaha Matatini Centre of Research Excellence in Complexity, Affiliate of Motu Economic and Public Policy Research, Victoria University of Wellington, and University of Auckland, comments:

“The global survey and analysis of trust in scientists and their role in societies across 68 countries provides timely insights at a time that isn’t proving easy for science or science institutions. Budgets are tightening and divisive politics are combining with social media to undermine trust. Trouble has been brewing for decades, as the pact between society and science that leads politicians to favour trust over detailed, contract and competition-driven accountability has been fraying. New Zealand could be a canary in the coal mine for a series of global trends, that are reversing in some nations but not others.

“At first glance, it appears unsurprising that New Zealand ranks near the top of the list for trust in science – just behind Australia yet ahead of the US, UK and Canada. It might be at least a little surprising that nations like us trust scientists much more than Russia, but also much more than Israel, Taiwan or Italy. Even if the rankings don’t come as a surprise, the value of this research is the ability to dive deep into the data and compare ourselves to other nations and the global mean.

“Embedded in the data products associated with this research is the suggestion that New Zealand ranks very highly, along with Australia and the US in ‘populist attitudes toward science.’ This means that Kiwis tend to think common sense, and perhaps a bit of number 8 wire, has more value in addressing problems than input from experts. Perhaps surprisingly this tendency is greater among the young (18-29) and those with tertiary education.

“We are also among the nations who overwhelmingly believe scientists should communicate with the public (79% ‘strongly agree’ or ‘agree’), and to politicians (65%). Perhaps more controversially, 55-60% of New Zealand respondents here believe scientists should be involved in policy-making processes, work with politicians in doing so, and should advocate for specific policies. While against some scientific training, these views are increasingly the norm – particularly around health issues such as fluoridation or vaccination, keeping people safe from natural hazards, and responding effectively to climate change.

“It should be noted that the perception of scientists can differ from the perception of research institutes and universities, and neither should necessarily be assumed to be positive, given historical support for matters ranging from racism, abuse of power, and putting money ahead of ethics or public good. Despite this scientists are positively perceived. Understanding the details can help us understand why we as a nation fail to fund the science we need, and are currently failing to complete reforms that have been widely understood to be needed and increasingly urgent for 4–5 years.

“This research comments directly on one of the stumbling blocks for reform – setting priorities to fund and support. The survey found that we were not unusual in seeing that science takes aims at goals such as military technology more than it should prioritise them, and conversely it places less focus than it should on improving public health, solving energy problems and reducing poverty. Perhaps we would learn more if the survey topics included more examples of high relevance to us as a nation?

“Regardless, this study brings us toward an important understanding of trust in scientists and why we as a nation might want to support their careers, rather than an a la carte series of science contracts and their outputs. Understanding that scientists deserve support because of public trust is important in its own right, at a time when our funding and support for careers appears to be in crisis.

“It is no accident that this survey chose scientists as the object to study trust, rather than science as a whole, science institutions, or scientific methods. It is worth noting, because the former Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology has recently excluded social science from research funding mechanisms, this study included social science within its broad definition, as it should given their importance in addressing grand challenges such as climate change and public health. These challenges require supporting scientists and their careers as part of a system worthy of trust.”

No conflicts of interest.

Associate Professor Fabien Medvecky, Associate Director – Research, Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science (CPAS), The Australian National University, comments:

“The current study “Trust in scientists and their role in society across 68 countries” is probably the broadest and most robust work I’ve seen that addresses the issue of trust in science, and especially trust in scientists across the globe.

“After surveying nearly 72,000 people across 68 countries, here are the things that stand out. Firstly, there is not one country that shows low levels of trust in science. But there is variation across countries. Egypt and India have, by far, the highest trust in science but the Antipodean countries also show very high levels of trust. Australia ranks 5th and New Zealand 9th in overall trust in scientists (US=12th, UK=15th).

“More interesting is that many of the stories we hear about leads to (dis)trust are challenged when we take a broader, more robust look. Religiosity (often used as an example of anti-science, especially in the US) is in fact positively correlated with trust in science on a global level. Conversely, science literacy has almost no effect on trust in science.

“The study also looks at how scientists should engage with society. Most people across the globe think scientists should contribute to public debates and policymaking (~50-55% for, ~25% neutral, and ~25% against), but the strongest call by far is for more science communication with a whopping 83% of people thinking scientists should communicate to the general public about their work.

“If there are any major lessons for New Zealand, it’s that our privileged position of high trust in science and scientists is likely going to worsen if government continues to strip funding for social science as these are what underpins effective science communication.”

Conflict of interest statement: “Nothing direct, but I know and have collaborated with a number of the authors, including the main person behind the study (NGM).”

