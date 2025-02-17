Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Life X DNA Offers Personalised Genetic Methylation Testing In Sydney And Melbourne

Monday, 17 February 2025, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Life X DNA

Life X DNA continues to support genetic health and wellness by offering advanced DNA analysis for individuals in Sydney and Melbourne. With cutting-edge technology, these tests provide individuals with a clearer understanding of their genetic predispositions and methylation efficiency, helping them tailor their health strategies accordingly.

Methylation plays a critical role in the body, influencing processes such as DNA repair, immune function, and cardiovascular health. By analysing key genetic markers, including MTHFR variations and folate metabolism, Life X DNA delivers actionable insights that support informed health decisions.

Sydney residents can now access genetic methylation tests in Sydney through a hassle-free, at-home cheek-swab test. Customers receive comprehensive genetic reports, offering personalised recommendations based on their unique DNA.

"Understanding your genetic makeup is key to unlocking your full health potential," said Robert Van der Moigg. "Our methylation testing offers valuable insights to help individuals optimise their wellbeing."

Life X DNA also provides methylation tests for Melbourne residents, ensuring broader access to reliable DNA-based health insights.

To order your test kit and start your wellness journey, visit the official Life X DNA website today.

About Life X DNA

Life X DNA is a leading genetic health testing provider, offering DNA methylation analysis across Australia and New Zealand. Using state-of-the-art genetic sequencing and AI-powered insights, the company helps individuals optimise their detoxification, cardiovascular health, and overall wellbeing through personalised recommendations.

