World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The United Nations In Papua New Guinea Welcomes The Announcement Of The Repeal Of The Death Penalty

Friday, 21 January 2022, 7:30 pm
Press Release: United Nations In Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby, 21 January 2022: The United Nations in Papua New Guinea welcomes yesterday’s vote in Parliament to repeal the provisions of the Criminal Code Act prescribing the death penalty. In doing so, Papua New Guinea is in line with the global trend towards death penalty abolition, along with some 170 out of 193 UN member nations with a variety of legal systems, traditions, cultures, and religious backgrounds which have either abolished the death penalty or do not practice it.

There is no human right more fundamental than the right to life. Abolition of the death penalty in a country contributes to the enhancement and progressive development of human rights in general for its inhabitants. Resident Coordinator a.i. Mr. Dirk Wagener said, “The step taken by the Government is highly commendable and is an important milestone toward further strengthening the enjoyment of all human rights by everyone in Papua New Guinea.”

While the UN appreciates that Papua New Guinea has not carried out an execution since its independence, this step is critical toward strengthening the rule of law through greater consistency and predictability of the criminal justice process. Public confidence that crimes will be investigated and prosecuted, and those found guilty punished, fairly, and consistently and in line with respect for human rights, is critical for a stronger rule of law in Papua New Guinea. Victims and witnesses, including victims of sorcery-accusation related violence, must also receive the necessary support.

The United Nations in Papua New Guinea continues to support the Government and the people of Papua New Guinea in their pursuit to realize the full enjoyment of universal human rights.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from United Nations In Papua New Guinea on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN News: Rare Coral Reef Discovered Near Tahiti Is ‘Like A Work Of Art’, Says Diver
One of the largest coral reefs in the world has been discovered by a UN-supported scientific mission off the coast of Tahiti. Announcing the stunning find on Thursday, UNESCO said that divers had explored large rose-shaped corals spanning some three kilometres, at depths of between 30 and 65 metres... More>>


Tonga Eruption: At Least 3 Dead, Amid Severe Destruction
At least three people have died in Tonga following the massive volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami wave that hit over the weekend. Homes and other buildings across the archipelago have suffered major damage... More>>

Save The Children: Tonga Volcano Ash And Smoke Cause Concern For Air And Water Safety
Families in Tonga are at risk of exposure to unsafe air and water due to ash and smoke from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano that erupted on Saturday, reports Save the Children...
More>>



Ethiopia: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort To Make Peace’

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa... More>>


Tigray: Agencies Suspend Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes
Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured... More>>


UN News: For 25th Year In A Row, Greenland Ice Sheet Shrinks
2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 