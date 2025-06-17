New UN Report Notes Major Gains In Civil Registration In Asia And The Pacific, But Millions Still Left Behind

The number of unregistered children under five has dropped by 62 per cent in Asia and the Pacific, from 135 million in 2012 to 51 million in 2024. This means 84 million more children today have a recognized name, a legal identity and a stronger foundation for the future, according to the newly released Progress Made on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in Asia and the Pacific After a Decade of Getting Every One in the Picture.

However more work remains as despite this progress, 14 million babies each year still go unregistered by their first birthday. Without birth registration, a child may be denied their right to education and healthcare services based on the lack of official documentation.

This latest progress report tracks achievements across the region during the Asia-Pacific CRVS Decade (2015-2024) and sets the foundation for renewed commitments in the years ahead.

Other Key Findings:

The number of countries using civil registration data to produce vital statistics has risen by nearly 60 per cent.

An estimated 6.9 million deaths go unregistered annually across Asia and the Pacific.

A quarter of countries and territories do not medically certify deaths, leaving major gaps in mortality data and evidence for public health planning

Legal identity is the foundation for accessing essential rights and services, from healthcare and education to social protection and legal services. Civil registration data is also vital for evidence-based policymaking, disaster preparedness and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report was released by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) ahead of the Third Ministerial Conference on CRVS in Asia and the Pacific, which will be held from 24 to 26 June in Bangkok. The conference will bring together governments and key partners to reflect on regional progress, identify key actions and enhance commitments towards ensuring universal registration.

