Protein Powder Market To Witness An Explosive CAGR Of 7.3% Till 2032, Owing To The Health Benefits

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 6:40 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

According to the recent FMI report, the sales for protein powder are expected to surpass a value of US$ 36.6 Mn in 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 7.3% through the end of 2032.

Protein powder products are frequently advertised as muscle-building and performance-enhancing items for athletes and other physically active consumers leading to rising sales of the product in various parts of the world.

In the multi-stress settings of goal-directed, frequent, intensive, and/or protracted exercise routines, athletes have heightened physiological protein requirements to maintain enough protein synthesis and energy generation, as well as sufficient immunological function and excellent gut integrity.

Protein requirements rise in tandem with the intensity and duration of athletic performance as a result leading to rising adoption of protein in meals prior to and after the performance, as well as at regular intervals throughout the day, to ensure an adequate supply of essential or indispensable, amino acids.

Protein powder is widely used by normal gym visitors as well. It is frequently taken in addition to other protein-rich foods, with no professional nutrition advice.

Protein powders have been shown to improve the adaptation response to resistance training in resistance-trained subjects under the age of 49, and various indicators of high protein intake have been linked to improved muscle function in young adults, boosting the protein powder industry.

Key Takeaways from the Protein Powder Market Study:

  • The North American region currently holds the largest market share and is expected to continue to do so due to the widespread appeal of protein powder products among health-conscious consumers and rising demand for functional foods.
  • According to FMI analysis, The European protein powder market is expected to grow at a rate of more than 5% per year through 2027, owing to the growing use of edible insects as protein supplements in meals and the growing demand for functional foods and drinks.
  • Germany is dominating the European protein powder market with due to the increased demand for plant protein in powder form.
  • Due to the growing livestock sector and increased awareness about animal health and nutrition, the protein powder industry from animal nutrition supplement application is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% through 2027.
  • The market for protein powder is growing due to rising obesity rates among children and adults, as well as increased usage of protein powder for weight loss.

“Market players are investing in R&D to create innovative products in order to maintain their market position. Manufacturers are also focusing on implementing technological advancement to improve production efficiency.” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Key players operating in the global Protein Powder market are focusing on reaching a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activity, strengthening distribution channels, and adopting sustainable production.

Some of the leading companies offering protein powder are Omega Protein, Amway, Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Group, Herbalife International of America Inc., Vitaco Health, ABH Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Makers Nutrition, Living Inc., and others.

Get Valuable Insights into Protein Powder Market 

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of protein powder presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032).

Protein Powder Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Animal Protein
    • Dairy Protein
  • Milk Protein (Concentrate/ Isolate)
  • Whey (Concentrate/ Isolate/ Hydrolysates)
  • Casein
    • Egg Protein
    • Gelatin
  • Plant Protein
    • Soy Protein
    • Pea Protein
    • Wheat Protein
    • Others

By Nature, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

  • Organic
  • Conventional

By Flavor, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

  • Plain Flavor
  • Classic Flavor
    • Vanilla
    • Chocolate & Coffee
  • Cookies and Cream
  • Fusion Flavor
  • Nut Flavor
  • Fruity Flavors
    • Strawberry
    • Blueberry
    • Banana
    • Others
  • Others

By End Use, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

  • Dietary Supplements
  • Food and Beverage
    • Ready to Beverage Drinks
    • Functional Foods
    • Infant Food Formula
    • Others
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

By Distribution Channels, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

  • Direct
  • Indirect
    • Store based Retailing
      • Modern Grocery Retailers
        • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
        • Convenience Stores
        • Specialty Sports Store
        • Drug Store
      • Online Retailing
      • Others

By Region, Protein Powder Market is Segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

