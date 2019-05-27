Ravensbourne Road power line down
Monday, 27 May 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A logging truck trailer tipped over at around 8.20am
today on Ravensbourne Road heading through to Port Chalmers
in Dunedin.
The area will be closed while power lines are
made safe.
Please avoid the area.
Traffic diversions are
in
place.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more