Last chance to donate: Victim Support’s Christchurch Appeal

Last chance to donate to Victim Support’s Christchurch Appeal, donations still flowing in

Following months of generous support from the public, Victim Support will close its Givealittle page at 11.59pm tomorrow, 30 May. The page has raised almost $10.75 million since the Christchurch mosque attacks on Friday 15 March 2019.

Contributions continue to flow in from donors, with more than $63,000 pledged over the past week alone.

The Givealittle donations will be added to $275 thousand now received from American crowd-funding site GoFundMe, and other donations made to Victim Support, for a final payment to victims in June.

More than $7 million has already been distributed by Victim Support, including pledges from Islamic community organisations and donations received by the charity through other channels.

Chief Executive of Victim Support, Kevin Tso, encouraged New Zealanders still thinking about donating to the Victim Support appeal to show their generosity before the page closes tomorrow.

“Funds raised have been invaluable in helping those affected to rebuild their lives. The compassion and empathy shown by New Zealanders has been overwhelming.

“We continue to engage with the victims and their families in the lead up to the final payment, which will be made before the end of June. Every cent pledged has and will continue to be distributed to the victims.

Mr Tso said that as New Zealand’s specialist provider of support to victims of homicide, the final distribution of funds did not mean Victim Support’s work would be done.







“Victim Support’s core role is to provide practical and emotional support, guidance, and information to victims. We will continue to be here for those who need us in the months and years ahead.”

Australian teenager Will Connolly, who gained global attention as Egg Boy, announced today that $99,922 raised on his behalf will be split between Victim Support and the Christchurch Foundation. Victim Support confirmed receipt of their portion of the donation, which will be included in the final distribution in June.

Donations can still be made to Victim Support’s Givealittle page until 11.59pm on Thursday 30 May by visiting www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/christchurch-shooting-victims-fund.

-ENDS-

© Scoop Media

