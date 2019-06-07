Charges laid over Whenuapai incident

Waitematā Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an incident at Whenuapai Air Force Base on 5 June.

A 42-year-old man will face a number of charges in the Waitākere District Court this afternoon.

The man has been charged in relation to burglary, threats made and two counts of unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

As this matter is before the Courts, Police are unable to comment further.







