Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

On The Anniversary Of The Live Export Ban, SAFE Urges The Government To Stand Firm

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 8:03 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

Today marks the one-year anniversary of New Zealand's groundbreaking ban on live export by sea, a move hailed globally as a pioneering leap forward for animal welfare.

Since its implementation on 30 April 2023, tens of thousands of animals have been spared the harrowing ordeal of sea journeys to countries with inadequate animal protection laws.

However, despite staunch opposition from animal advocacy organisations and the New Zealand public, the coalition Government has signalled its intention to overturn the ban.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says while this milestone should be a cause for celebration, it is overshadowed by the looming threat of its reversal.

"The ban on live export was a response to years of advocacy and public outcry against the inhumane treatment of animals during transportation. It was a recognition of the inherent cruelty and suffering inflicted upon animals subjected to long-distance transport under often deplorable conditions."

"We are urgently calling on the coalition Government to uphold the ban, recognising the irreversible harm that lifting it would inflict on animal welfare and New Zealand's international reputation," says Ashton.

A petition led by John Hellstrom (retired veterinarian, past Chief Veterinary Officer of MAF (now MPI), past Chair of the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee), supported by advocacy groups such as SAFE, SPCA, HUHA, VAWA, Animals Aotearoa, World Animal Protection and Animal Policy International has garnered over 33,000 signatures, underscoring widespread public support for maintaining this crucial measure.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"The live export ban is a testament to New Zealand's commitment to compassion and ethical treatment of animals. Reversing it would not only be a grave mistake but also tarnish our reputation as a global leader in animal welfare," says Ashton.

"Today, as we pause to commemorate this anniversary, we urge the Government to listen to the voices of the people and preserve this landmark legislation."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 