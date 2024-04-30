Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Young American Political Leaders Headed To New Zealand

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 5:01 pm
Press Release: NZ House of Representatives

Seven young American political and policy leaders arrived in New Zealand on Sunday to kick off a week-long visit under the auspices of the American Council of Young Political Leaders’ exchange programme.

The group comprises representatives from jurisdictions in Ohio, Maryland, North Carolina, Nebraska, Georgia, Idaho, as well as the Vice President for Congressional Relations at the American Bankers Association.

On Wednesday 1 May, the delegation will be welcomed at Parliament where they will meet with Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee before being introduced to the House at 2pm.

The programme has been curated to give delegates opportunities to learn about our political, cultural, and business dynamics, and how the Parliamentary system works in New Zealand. As part of this, the delegation will attend engagements in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Kaikōura.

Formed in 1966 in the United States, the American Council of Young Political Leaders brings together young political leaders from across the globe. The group facilitates exchange programmes throughout the year, sending American delegates to other countries’ legislatures and inviting visitors from all over the world in return. The American Council of Young Political Leaders’ exchange programme between New Zealand and the United States has run annually since 2015 with a brief pause during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This visit runs from Sunday 28 April to Sunday 5 May.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ House of Representatives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 