Young American Political Leaders Headed To New Zealand

Seven young American political and policy leaders arrived in New Zealand on Sunday to kick off a week-long visit under the auspices of the American Council of Young Political Leaders’ exchange programme.

The group comprises representatives from jurisdictions in Ohio, Maryland, North Carolina, Nebraska, Georgia, Idaho, as well as the Vice President for Congressional Relations at the American Bankers Association.

On Wednesday 1 May, the delegation will be welcomed at Parliament where they will meet with Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee before being introduced to the House at 2pm.

The programme has been curated to give delegates opportunities to learn about our political, cultural, and business dynamics, and how the Parliamentary system works in New Zealand. As part of this, the delegation will attend engagements in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Kaikōura.

Formed in 1966 in the United States, the American Council of Young Political Leaders brings together young political leaders from across the globe. The group facilitates exchange programmes throughout the year, sending American delegates to other countries’ legislatures and inviting visitors from all over the world in return. The American Council of Young Political Leaders’ exchange programme between New Zealand and the United States has run annually since 2015 with a brief pause during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This visit runs from Sunday 28 April to Sunday 5 May.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

