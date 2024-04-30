Investigation Into Patrick Teteni Reweti Homicide Ongoing

Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District Crime Manager:

Police investigating the homicide of a man found deceased in a car in Flaxmere last month are appealing for help from the public.

At around 8:20pm on Tuesday 26 March, emergency services received a report of a vehicle fire at an orchard on Irongate Road West, Flaxmere.

Upon arrival a body was located inside the vehicle, and later identified as the body of Napier man Patrick Teteni Reweti.

Thanks to information from the public and extensive enquiries, a 30-year-old man was arrested later that week.

He is due to reappear in the High Court at Napier on a charge of murder and wilful damage on Friday 21 June.

Hawke’s Bay Police continue the investigation and we are asking for information not yet reported to Police.

Police are wanting to speak to the occupant/s of a light coloured vehicle on Stock Road/Irongate Road, Flaxmere between 7.30pm and 9.00pm, as we believe they may have seen the vehicle Patrick was found in.

If you were driving a light-coloured vehicle on Stock Road, Flaxmere on Tuesday 26 March 2024 between 7:30pm and 9:00pm, or if you were driving any vehicle on Sunderland Drive, Flaxmere on the same night between 6:40pm and 7:10pm please contact Police.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, or who may have seen anything, is urged to contact Police by calling 105 or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 240327/2456.

