Wellington: Police seek info in relation to taxi robbery

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd, O/C District CIB Crime Squad

Wellington Police are seeking help from the public to identify the man (pictured) who robbed a taxi driver at knife point on Friday 14 June.

The offender was a passenger picked up from outside Westfield Queensgate Mall, Lower Hutt around 2.45am.

The taxi driver drove a couple of kilometres when the offender presented a knife and demanded money.

In defending himself a scuffle ensued between the offender and the taxi driver.

The taxi driver managed to escape from his vehicle but sustained a cut to his hand and facial injuries.

The offender fled the taxi on foot with cash.

The taxi driver received medical treatment and was discharged from hospital a short while later.

The offender is described as male, medium to solid build, wearing a black cap, white-hooded sweatshirt, a dark-coloured jacket over the hoodie, and light-coloured trousers.

"This is a callous attack on a hard working taxi driver and I want to assure the community we are taking this very seriously and doing everything we can," said Martin Todd.

If anyone recognises the offender contact the Wellington CIB Crime Squad on 04 381 2077 or contact anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

