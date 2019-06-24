Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Matariki set to shine in Porirua

Monday, 24 June 2019, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Music, movies, markets and more will help mark Matariki 2019 in Porirua City.

A wide range of city events at Te Rauparaha Arena, at Pātaka and across Te Manawa will offer something for everybody during June and July.

Council Manager Events Helen Brookes says the city will come alive with the sights and sounds of Matariki celebrations.

“This year’s wide range of Matariki events are a time for us to come together as a community and share in the joy of this significant time of year.

“From storytelling with our Ngāti Toa Kaumatua, and the colour, music and dance of a regional polyfest, to the traditional feel of a drive-in movie, and a special event exploring the stars – there is so much great stuff to enjoy.”

Matariki – the Māori New Year – gets underway on June 27 with a special Matariki Night Market.

Bring your whānau and gather around a fire pit under the stars to hear traditional stories from Ngāti Toa.

The celebrations kick into higher gear on 28 June with a host of special events across Porirua.

The Northern Regional Polyfest will bring the sights and sounds of the Pacific to Te Rauparaha Arena.

A special Matariki experience will come to the city when the inflatable Discovery Dome comes to the Porirua Kennel Club.

The dome is an amazing opportunity for children and families to navigate the stars, hear an exploration of the how the universe was created, as well as an explanation of the seasons, food harvesting, navigation and traditional Māori folklore of the stars.



Le Moana dance will also light up Te Rauparaha Arena with a special intimate performance.

The fun tradition of the drive-in movie will roll in to Porirua on 4 July with a special screening on the much-loved hit film Moana at the Porirua Kennel Club.

A more up-to-date celebration on the same day will be the Whawhai o Nga Whetu E-Sport expo at Te Rauparaha Arena, hosted by Arepa Gamers Club. Take on your friends and play a variety of popular online video games.

For more details check out our Facebook page or the events section at poriruacity.govt.nz

