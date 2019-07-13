Witnesses sought following Gore assault

Please attribute to Senior Constable Jordan Edwards:

Police are seeking information following an assault in Gore which resulted in a man being hospitalised.

Around 11:30pm yesterday, Friday 12 July, a man was walking alone on Hamilton Street when he was approached from behind by at least three unknown men who seriously assaulted him.

The victim has sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

The offenders were seen heading towards the Waipahi Highway in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this assault, or who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Hamilton Street area at the time.

They can contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400, quoting file number 190713/5279 , or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

