Cantabrians hand in 542 firearms in one weekend

Canterbury firearms owners have handed in a total of 542 prohibited firearms this weekend at local collection events held at Riccarton Racecourse.

Sunday’s local collection event surpassed Saturday’s attendance with 200 firearms owners processed.

Provisional figures for the day saw a total of 293 prohibited firearms and 321 parts and accessories handed in.

The amount compensated to firearms owners today was $537,197.

Acting Canterbury District Commander Mike Johnson says, “These first two days of local collection events and implementing the buy-back scheme has been a first for both the Police and firearms owners.

Once again, I can’t thank the Canterbury firearms owners enough for their support and engagement in this process.”

A total of $1,022,599 has been compensated to firearms owners, and along with 542 firearms there was a total of 578 parts and accessories collected.

This total figure includes firearms surrendered for buyback at Riccarton Racecourse on Friday 12 July as the District team tested processes leading into the weekend.

“This weekend has been a great success but we are fully aware that this is just the start of what will be a six-month process,” says Mike Johnson.

“We really appreciate that so many people came along to our events prepared with their notification number, firearms licence and bank details.

We encourage everyone to do this before you attend any of the other local collection events over the coming weeks around the country and also check online the eligibility of your firearm for buy-back.”

For more information visit www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

