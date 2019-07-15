Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor and Fitzsimons announce Libraries Charter

Monday, 15 July 2019, 9:55 am
Press Release: Fleur Fitzsimons

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester and Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons are today releasing the Wellington Libraries Charter, outlining commitments and priorities for protecting the important role of libraries in our communities.

The Charter is in part a response to concerns about the closure of the Central Library, which was a necessity after the building was deemed unsafe.

“We were very disappointed to have to close Central Library, but the safety of Wellingtonians comes first,” Justin says.

“We have opened our first pop-up library and confirmed the opening of two more library facilities in our CBD. We will ensure everyone has the best access to library services. The Libraries Charter sets out exactly how we plan to achieve that.

“We commit to retaining the existing Central Library building unless it is shown there is absolute no way to strengthen the building to make it safe. The Central Library is Wellington’s living room and a cherished component of our city.

We also commit to modernising the Central Library to become a revitalised hub for our communities, including a new home for Capital E, the National Theatre for Children, and an arts and community hub. A revitalised Central Library will also continue to provide the same trusted library services that have served Wellington so well.”

Fleur says that maintaining access to libraries is one of the most important functions of Wellington City Council.

“Libraries continue a vital part of vibrant communities and as many people know they are still wildly popular, especially with some of the more vulnerable people in our society. 3,000 people used the Central Library every day before the closure.



“It’s not just a place to borrow books. People also use Wellington Libraries to access the latest technology, meet friends, or have some quiet space. You might be sharing the library with students who have no other access to the internet, new migrants communicating with their loved ones, or simply someone doing their life-long hobby by reading the latest novels – all for free.

“Our world needs libraries today more than ever. In an age of technology, growing inequality, social isolation, they are core social infrastructure. That’s why we are so committed to solving this.”

The Wellington Libraries Charter

1. Libraries will always be recognised as core social infrastructure.

2. The Council will retain full ownership of Library facilities and assets.

3. The Central Library will not be demolished unless there is no realistic alternative.

4. The strengthening or rebuilding work of the Central Library will result in devoted space for children to play and read, and for community groups to meet.

5. Wellington Libraries will improve access to services for children and their families including a tailored package of activities for pre-schoolers at each library.

6. Libraries will run a dedicated programme of events for school aged children during school holidays.

7. Te Reo Māori introduction sessions will operate throughout the library network.

8. There will be a renewed focus on digital literacy including by upgrading the computer network and digital literacy training aimed at those who do not have internet facilities at home, as part of a modern approach to delivery of library services.

9. The Library will continue to invest in new titles and electronic resources and develop partnerships with libraries across New Zealand and internationally to improve services to residents.

10. The suburban library opening hours will be reviewed with a view to improving weekend and evening services.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Fleur Fitzsimons on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region.

More than 378 people handed in 542 guns and there was a mixed reaction from firearms owners. The total compensation cost amounted to $1,022,599... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 