Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Firearms collection events from Waipu to Dunedin this week

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

"Firearms collection events from Waipu to Dunedin this week "

Twenty-two firearms collection events are being held around the country this week starting with Waipu in Northland this afternoon at 3pm and finishing on Sunday in Dunedin at Kensington Army Hall.

After a successful first weekend in Canterbury where firearms licence owners turned up in the hundreds, Police throughout New Zealand are looking forward to welcoming members of the firearms community to this week’s local collection point events.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement says “As anticipated, we learnt valuable lessons from Canterbury with the most important one being that if you treat everyone with respect and as if you were a member of your own family, that we can actually do this together.

"It’s about doing the right thing for the safety of all New Zealanders.”

This is the second weekend of many.

However, with 22 events happening simultaneously around the country, we ask people to be patient and understanding in what is an unprecedented operation in New Zealand.

Staff involved outside of Christchurch are experiencing this for the first time, and whilst we have high expectations of the customer service that will be provided to our firearms community, we do acknowledge that we want to keep improving.

We will debrief each event to make sure we identify the opportunities to do this.



In order for the events to run as seamlessly as possible it is important that firearms licence owners ensure that they have filled out the online notification.

Safety is crucial at the events, says Deputy Commissioner Clement, asking people to ensure they’ve cleared their firearms of all ammunition and placed them, and any parts, in a safe carry bag if you have one.

IMPORTANT, Please note that if you have more than 10 firearms, or your firearm can be modified to make it non-prohibited, please don’t come to a collection event.

Instead, complete Police’s online notification form at www.police.govt.nz.

To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form on the Police website prior to coming to the event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part they are bringing along.

Please also bring the following with you:

• Your firearms licence (if applicable)

• Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

• Your bank account number

• Your online notification reference number

• All your prohibited parts, cleared of all ammunition

• Any other non-prohibited firearm/s or parts you wish to hand in to Police.

• A valuation if you believe your firearm fits the unique prohibited criteria.

For more information visit www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

 

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 