Firearms collection events from Waipu to Dunedin this week

Twenty-two firearms collection events are being held around the country this week starting with Waipu in Northland this afternoon at 3pm and finishing on Sunday in Dunedin at Kensington Army Hall.

After a successful first weekend in Canterbury where firearms licence owners turned up in the hundreds, Police throughout New Zealand are looking forward to welcoming members of the firearms community to this week’s local collection point events.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement says “As anticipated, we learnt valuable lessons from Canterbury with the most important one being that if you treat everyone with respect and as if you were a member of your own family, that we can actually do this together.

"It’s about doing the right thing for the safety of all New Zealanders.”

This is the second weekend of many.

However, with 22 events happening simultaneously around the country, we ask people to be patient and understanding in what is an unprecedented operation in New Zealand.

Staff involved outside of Christchurch are experiencing this for the first time, and whilst we have high expectations of the customer service that will be provided to our firearms community, we do acknowledge that we want to keep improving.

In order for the events to run as seamlessly as possible it is important that firearms licence owners ensure that they have filled out the online notification.

Safety is crucial at the events, says Deputy Commissioner Clement, asking people to ensure they’ve cleared their firearms of all ammunition and placed them, and any parts, in a safe carry bag if you have one.

IMPORTANT, Please note that if you have more than 10 firearms, or your firearm can be modified to make it non-prohibited, please don’t come to a collection event.

Instead, complete Police’s online notification form at www.police.govt.nz.

To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form on the Police website prior to coming to the event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part they are bringing along.

Please also bring the following with you:

• Your firearms licence (if applicable)

• Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

• Your bank account number

• Your online notification reference number

• All your prohibited parts, cleared of all ammunition

• Any other non-prohibited firearm/s or parts you wish to hand in to Police.

• A valuation if you believe your firearm fits the unique prohibited criteria.

For more information visit www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

