Artists start work on new installation in Naenae

FRIDAY 09 AUGUST 2019



A large-scale community art project featuring well-known New Zealand artists is about to get underway in Naenae.

The Naenae Pool Community Art Project will see a series of murals created along the front of the Naenae Pool building, which faces onto the Hillary Court retail area. The pool was closed in April following concerns about the performance of the building in a significant earthquake, and this is one of several projects and activities Hutt City Council is involved in to support the community while the pool is closed.

This project is part of a wider community engagement project which gets underway later this month which will include many ways the community can collaborate to consider a future vision for Naenae town centre.

Four artists have been commissioned to work with the local community to produce an art work each on the theme of ‘Past, present and future Naenae’. The artists are Chevron Hassett (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu) Ruth Robertson-Taylor, Sheyne Tuffery and Tina Rae Carter. The artists were selected for their experience working with communities, their established mural art practice and their history of painting murals in Lower Hutt. A vacant shop in Hillary Court will provide the artists and community with the ideal space to create the artworks.

Chev, who has lived in Naeane most of his life, is leading the creation of the first mural.

“I’ve been working on many projects nationally and internationally, and I am excited to ground myself back home, to where it all started. Grandad grew up here, my Mum went to school here, this is our home. It is a blessing to have the opportunity to work within my community on artwork that expresses that connection,” says Chev.

Resene and Mitre 10 MEGA Petone have generously sponsored this project, providing necessary supplies required for the community and artists to complete these artworks.

The Naenae Pool Community Art project is being facilitated by Pippa Sanderson, Hutt City Council Community Arts Advisor, with the involvement of many people in the Naenae and arts community.

“These collaborative art works will help to revitalise Naenae, bring colour and vibrancy to the area, as well as providing an incredible opportunity for members of the community to work alongside talented artists,” says Pippa.

Local schools have been approached and five have started on their murals, with other Naenae schools keen to be involved. Council is supplying boards and paint to the schools as they are ready to start painting over the next few months. Council will also be inviting the Naenae community to work alongside the artists.

“We’re thrilled that these artists have committed their time to this project. It’s well known that murals have social, cultural and economic benefits to spaces and communities. Murals cut down graffiti, increase foot traffic and make a place feel cared for, and that’s what we want for the Naenae community,” says Melanie Laban, Divisional Manager Community Projects and Relationships.

The murals are underway and will be installed from now until December 2019.

When it’s time for the murals to come down they will be offered to the schools and community groups involved in their creation.

