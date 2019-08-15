Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Finalists announced for Most Beautiful Towns and City

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Keep New Zealand Beautiful

MEDIA RELEASE

Finalists announced for Most Beautiful Towns and City in New Zealand

Keep New Zealand Beautiful have announced the finalists for the Most Beautiful Towns and Most Beautiful City in New Zealand for 2019.

The Beautiful Awards, run by Keep New Zealand Beautiful, aim to celebrate environmental excellence exemplified by communities, businesses, schools and individuals in New Zealand.

There are six finalists across three location-based categories: Most Beautiful Small Town, Most Beautiful Large Town and Most Beautiful City.

Each finalist must demonstrate sustainable and environmentally conscious behaviours across four key areas: Litter Prevention and Waste Minimisation, Community Beautification, Recycling Projects and Sustainable Tourism.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson says the calibre of entries this year has been fantastic, and all of the finalists have worked hard to secure a spot in the top six.

“It’s great to see such amazing environmental initiatives across some of New Zealand’s beautiful towns and cities. We are so pleased to see the great work from these regions who are striving to create sustainable and vibrant communities. I am looking forward to visiting all of these places with our celebrity judge Michael Van De Elzen, and it will be a tough decision to find a winner,” says Saunderson.

The two finalists for Most Beautiful Small Town this year are Hanmer Springs and Waihi.

This is the second year for Waihi as a finalist in the awards, missing out to last year’s winner Raglan. Waihi was selected as a finalist this year as a result of the community’s ongoing effort to keep the town clean, working with schools to reduce waste and for implementing a waste minimisation plan aimed at reducing waste sent to landfill by 13% by 2020.

The resort town of Hanmer Springs in the Canterbury region of the South Island, known for its beauty and thermal pools, is committed to its sustainable tourism initiatives and environmentally conscious development.

The two agricultural towns of Cambridge and Pukekohe are finalists for Most Beautiful Large Town.

Cambridge is working to create a ‘zero waste community’ through ongoing education around waste management and community waste and recycling initiatives, as well as beautification through extensive tree planting throughout the area.

Pukekohe is committed to sustainable growth and implementing programmes that positively enhance the local community. Often referred to as the food basket of New Zealand, Pukekohe has a strong focus on agriculture and education.

Finalists for the award of Most Beautiful City are Hutt City and Whanganui.

Hutt City Council promotes a zero tolerance policy for graffiti and promotes local urban art initiatives. The Council has helped to facilitate a collaboration between Chorus and local artists to paint telephone cabinets to help minimise graffiti and bring art in to everyday places.

Whanganui is taking a proactive approach to tackling litter and waste with a community strongly engaged in an array of litter prevention and waste minimisation initiatives. The city is also undertaking many beautification and sustainability programmes to enhance their local environment.

The last phase of judging will involve the Beautiful Awards judging panel visiting the finalist towns and cities from late August. The winners will be announced at the Beautiful Awards Gala Dinner in Dunedin on Thursday 24 October 2019.

About the Beautiful Awards:
The Beautiful Awards celebrate environmental excellence and recognise positive actions taken by communities, businesses, schools, individuals and councils, in local and urban areas to protect and enhance their local environments. This competition is open to all individuals, environmental groups, schools, businesses and councils to enter each year.

The 14 official awards are across five categories: Individuals, Communities, Businesses, Places, Small and Large Towns and Cities.

This year’s judges include:
• Michael Van De Elzen, Celebrity Chef
• Heather Saunderson, Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO.
Notes to Editor:
The Beautiful Awards celebrates both environmental excellence from Businesses, Towns and Cities, Individuals, Community Groups and Schools and Beautiful Places.

Other notable awards for this year include the Best Loo Awards and Best Street.

Finalist for the Best Loo are Colac Bay Toilet (Invercargill), Port Ohope Wharf Permaloo (Eastern Bay of Plenty) and Spa Park (Taupo).

Finalists for the Best Street include Greytown Main Street, Ridgway Street in Whanganui and Seymour Avenue in Nelson.

View a full list of all the 2019 Beautiful Awards Finalists


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Keep New Zealand Beautiful on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why Boris Johnson Is Threatening To Shoot This Puppy

It may help to think of the October 31 ‘no deal’ Brexit as a warm, rascally puppy. And British PM Boris Johnson has made it clear that he will shoot that puppy, unless someone stops him. More>>

Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 