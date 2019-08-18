Auckland: Meet the Mayors!
Sunday, 18 August 2019, 10:25 am
Press Release: Titirangi Ratepayers and Residents Association
Meet the Mayors!
Please join the Titirangi Residents &
Ratepayers Association for our Annual General Meeting to be
followed by an opportunity to Meet the Mayoral Candidates
with our MC Penny Hulse.
Monday 26 August 2019 at the
Titirangi Presbyterian Church, top of Atkinson Road,
opposite the school next to the roundabout.
All members
are welcome to the AGM which starts at 6.30pm. All Titirangi
residents are welcome to join the Association.
Everyone
is welcome to attend the Meet the Mayors event which will
start at 7pm.
Refreshments will follow the
meeting.
Please bring membership cash of $5 per head ($10
family) or a koha for the hire of the room if you're just
coming for the Mayors event.
Thank you and we look forward
to seeing you
there!
