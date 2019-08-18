Auckland: Meet the Mayors!

Please join the Titirangi Residents & Ratepayers Association for our Annual General Meeting to be followed by an opportunity to Meet the Mayoral Candidates with our MC Penny Hulse.

Monday 26 August 2019 at the Titirangi Presbyterian Church, top of Atkinson Road, opposite the school next to the roundabout.

All members are welcome to the AGM which starts at 6.30pm. All Titirangi residents are welcome to join the Association.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Meet the Mayors event which will start at 7pm.

Refreshments will follow the meeting.

Please bring membership cash of $5 per head ($10 family) or a koha for the hire of the room if you're just coming for the Mayors event.

Thank you and we look forward to seeing you there!

