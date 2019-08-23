DHB services relocate to Dannevirke Community Hospital

A number of MidCentral DHB health services have been relocated to the Dannevirke Community Hospital to increase access to services and improve the quality of care for people living in the Tararua District.

The District Nursing Clinic, Public Health Nursing, Vision and Hearing Testing, Sexual Health and B4 School Checks, which were located at Gordon Street in Dannevirke, have now joined other DHB services in the outpatients’ area at the Community Hospital in Barraud Street.

Debbie Davies, MidCentral DHB Operations Executive for Primary, Public and Community Health, said the move was aligned to the DHB’s aim of providing more integrated, joined-up care for communities.

“Having all of these health professionals working in such close proximity will ultimately improve the level of service we can provide to the Dannevirke and wider Tararua District communities”, Ms Davies said. “The change means people can easily access a wide range of services in a single area. The space is also more fit-for-purpose for the teams and will allow them to work more closely together in the best interest of the patients.”

The Community Hospital is part of the Tararua Health Group, which offers hospital, maternity, x-ray and physiotherapy services at the site. Next-door to the hospital is the Barraud Street Health Centre, which houses a general practice team.

MidCentral DHB Project Manager Karen Upston said building work at the clinic area of the site was still under way to make the new space more user-friendly.

“We are trying to minimise any disruption to services and noise. We appreciate the patience of visiting consultants, patients, and staff during this period.”

When building work commenced a blessing was performed at the site by Dannevirke kaumatua Eva Wright, and plans are under way for an official opening and blessing in early September.





© Scoop Media

