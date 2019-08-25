Man dies after Otahuhu assault
"Man dies after Otahuhu assault"
A man has died following an assault in Sturges Avenue, Otahuhu, about 9:20pm yesterday.
A scene guard is in place as Police continue to investigate today.
ENDS
One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise.
Their findings show that across the country almost 700,000 people and 411,516 buildings worth $135 billion are presently exposed to river flooding in the event of extreme weather events...
There is near certainty that the sea will rise 20-30 cm by 2040. By the end of the century, depending on whether global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, it could rise by between 0.5 to 1.1 m, which could add an additional 116,000 people exposed to extreme coastal storm flooding. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report
The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>
Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby
“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>
Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss
Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>
Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out
“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>
Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison
A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>
Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer
The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>
School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer
Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>
IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>
Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks
The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>