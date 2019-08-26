A super job for a super sausage fan

The Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition is reaching out to the sausage-loving Kiwi public to find New Zealand’s snarler super fan to help crown Aotearoa’s tastiest sausage.

Do you know your bratwurst from your boerewors? Are you fanatical about frankfurters? Can you smell a sausage sizzle from six hundred metres? If so, we need your help.

The successful candidate will be part of the judging panel to decide the Supreme award-winning sausage and will have the privilege of tasting some the finest sausages in the country.

The competition has been running for close to 25 years and is the pinnacle for sausage and small goods producers and retailers in New Zealand. Winning the Supreme award brings huge opportunities for the victorious producers with last year’s joint winners Westmere Butchery in Auckland seeing queues out of the door and down the street, whilst New World Te Rapa, Hamilton saw record sales in the week following the awards, after taking out the top spots.

Pippa Hawkins, General Manager of Retail Meat New Zealand – the organisation who oversees the prestigious competition – was clear on the calibre of candidate they are looking for to fulfil this role:

“To be the successful applicant, you need to demonstrate your unadulterated passion for sausages. We’re not looking for technical knowledge or culinary training, we want someone who screams to us ‘I bloody love a snag’. This is a unique opportunity to exercise your enthusiasm for a Kiwi staple.”

Prospective applicants are asked to submit 150 words on why they are a sausage super fan and describe the best way to serve sausages. Alternatively, they can submit a video no longer than one minute long covering the same two topics. All applications should be submitted to kit@rmnz.co.nz with Sausage Super Fan as the subject line.

The Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition kicks off next month with the category judging which will see a record 513 entries from 96 stores across 13 categories be put to the test to see which will receive the gold, silver and bronze awards. From there the top scoring sausages in each of the 13 categories will go forward to compete in the Supreme judging where our sausage super fan will play their significant role, along with the other supreme category judges, in crowning the winner. The medallists, the People’s Choice winner and the all-important Supreme award-winning sausage will then be announced at a glamorous dinner in Auckland on Thursday 17 October.





© Scoop Media

