Public open day planned at Christchurch Hospital Hagley

The Ministry of Health and Canterbury DHB are working hard to ensure Christchurch Hospital Hagley is operational as soon as possible.

Given the project’s size and complexity, there will be a staged approach with some services expected to move into the new hospital from November 2019, and other services later in January 2020.

An open day is planned for Sunday 6 October 2019 to give the public an opportunity to have an early look inside the new hospital.

Deputy Director-General DHB Performance, Support and Infrastructure, Michelle Arrowsmith, says Christchurch Hospital Hagley (known as the Acute Services Building during construction) is largely complete with critical infrastructure and systems commissioning well underway.

“The construction and finishing work is being completed to a high standard, and all the infrastructure and systems are being properly tested. It’s important we get this process right to ensure the hospital is safe for patients and staff.

“The $483 million plus Christchurch Hospital Hagley is one of the largest and most complex hospitals built in New Zealand.

“The 62,000 sqm hospital has an expanded intensive care unit, state-of-the-art radiology, sterile services area, acute medical assessment and an expanded emergency department.

“With 12 operating theatres the DHB will be able to perform more surgeries in-house. The new rooftop helipad will halve the average transfer time from the current landing site.

“While delivered later than planned due to the project’s complexity, the construction environment, and impacts from the mosque terror attacks, we’re confident the public and DHB staff will be delighted with the new hospital.

“I want to acknowledge the construction company, CPB, and all the sub-contractors who have worked together to deliver this challenging project. I’d also like to acknowledge the architects, planners, DHB staff, suppliers, service providers, patient groups and members of the public who had input into the design process,” says Michelle Arrowsmith.

The Ministry expects to hand-over responsibility for the new hospital to the DHB in November 2019. Some services, including radiology and sterile services, will start operating from the new hospital later this year. Most services will be operating in the new hospital after the summer break in January 2020.

Canterbury DHB has a detailed migration plan that incorporates equipment installation and testing, a three-stage clinical clean, and staff orientation and training, says Canterbury DHB Chief Executive, David Meates.

“Over the coming months orientation and training for staff will be carried out along with clinical cleaning, further testing of all equipment and services, and stocking of all areas.

“The move itself will be an extremely complex operation. The patients moving into the new hospital include some of the sickest people we care for - patients in intensive care, those in the emergency department, children and adults awaiting surgery, patients receiving cancer treatment and bone marrow transplants.

“Around 3,000 staff, with up to 350 patients depending on how many are in hospital on move day, will be involved in the migration into the new building.

“The migration plans are extremely detailed, right down to which patients and equipment will move at exactly which time, noting which equipment will be transferred with them and where their meals will be delivered to.

“Maintaining patient safety during this complex commissioning and move-in process is our number one priority. The detailed planning underway includes ‘mock moves’ to see how long it will take to move each patient and settle them in their new ward.

“All the teams are looking forward to moving into the new hospital. It’s a fantastic facility and a great asset for our community, and it will ensure the DHB continues to deliver high quality health services into the future,” says David Meates.



