Kapiti Coast Chamber Sets Priorities for Incoming Council

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 9:24 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Fostering an ‘Open for Business’ Council; Delivering Better Infrastructure for Kapiti, and Smarter Economic Development are key areas the Chamber wants both candidates for and Councillors to deliver on if elected to Council.

Heather Hutchings, Chair of the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce says the next three years are important for Kāpiti.

“The decisions made by our Mayor and Council between 2019 and 2022 will set the scene for the next decade’s worth of development, and beyond. Next year, Transmission Gully is due to open - a significant event for the district, and we believe a bold, long-term vision is needed for our community as we enter a period of predicted growth,” says Heather Hutchings.

The 2019 Manifesto outlines why each of the three areas matters to business and the community, and the outcomes the Chamber would like to see from the incoming Council.

“In choosing these areas, we’ve deliberately kept it simple to ensure we focus on delivering outcomes to businesses, ratepayers and the community. For example, under Open for Business, we want the Council to put businesses at the heart of policy decisions, to ensure any impacts on the sector are considered when making new policies.

“To help deliver smarter economic development, we’re asking for Key Performance Indicators to be set and reported on quarterly to the business community. These are tangible outcomes, which when delivered will benefit local businesses and our economy,” says Heather Hutchings.

The Chamber is hosting its Meet the Candidates event on September 11, 7 pm at the Coast Community Church. You can find out more about the event here.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.


