Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Consultation to begin on speed in and around Yaldhurst

Friday, 30 August 2019, 12:43 pm
Press Release: NZTA

30 August 2019


Christchurch City Council and the NZ Transport Agency are seeking public feedback on the speed limits on roads in and around Yaldhurst.

“There have been a high number of crashes on SH73 in the Yaldhurst area, including one person killed and five people seriously injured in the last ten years,” says Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland.

The Yaldhurst area has also seen a lot of development, both commercial and residential, and more pedestrians, especially around the intersection of SH73 and Sir John MacKenzie Avenue.

Mr Harland says the Transport Agency has had a lot of feedback from the local community that they wanted speeds lowered in the area.

"In addition to investing in safer roads and roadsides and promoting safer driving and safer vehicles, lowering travel speeds on some of our high-risk sections of road will help both reduce crashes and the severity of those crashes that do occur. Even small reductions in speeds can greatly reduce the likelihood of a crash happening, while increasing the chances of people surviving them if they do," Mr Harland says.

The Transport Agency is consulting on extending the existing 60km/h zone on SH73 an additional 740 metres westwards to include the signalised intersection at Sir John MacKenzie Avenue. It’s also proposing to reduce the existing 70km/h section to 60km/h in Yaldhurst Village and reducing the current 100km/h zone to 80km/h zone from Yaldhurst Village to just past Old West Coast Road.

Christchurch City Council is consulting on the speeds on Ryans and Pound Roads, as well as Hasketts and School Roads. It’s proposed the speeds for these roads will reduce from 70km/h or 80km/h to 60km/h.

“Improving the safety of the road network is a critical issue for the Council. We’re proposing these changes to reduce speeds at approaches to high risk intersections and maintain consistency of speed limits across the joint road network,” says Richard Osborne, Head of Transport at Christchurch City Council.

“The Council is also investigating improvements to the Ryans and Pound Road intersection, which has become much busier given it’s now a popular route for commuters heading to work in the airport area.”

If approved, the proposed speed limit reductions at this intersection would be installed in advance of any other improvements as the dropping the speed limit is a safety measure that can have an immediate impact.

The two consultations have been combined so that people wanting to make submissions on both State Highway 73 (the responsibility of the Transport Agency) and local roads (the responsibility of the Council) can do so at the same time.

Public consultation on the proposed speed limits runs from 2 – 30 September 2019.
More information is available, and feedback can be provided via:

The Council’s online electronic form at: https://ccc.govt.nz/haveyoursay/
A hard copy submission form: available at Council Civic Offices 53 Hereford Street or the Hornby Library

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 