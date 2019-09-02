Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wainuiomata firearms collection event

Monday, 2 September 2019, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police look forward to welcoming the Wainuiomata firearms community to a collection event for prohibited firearms and parts on Saturday 14 September 2019.

The event will be held from 10am to 3pm in the Bilderbeck Hall, 102 Main road in Wainuiomata.

A collection event earlier advertised for Sunday 15 September will no longer take place as Police feel that the Saturday event provides the firearms community with the opportunity they need to hand in firearms.

Firearms owners can still hand in firearms at other collection events in the wider Wellington region.

Please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311 for an updated schedule.

It’s also a chance for anyone to hand in any firearm or part – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand in firearms and parts under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand in firearms or parts for buyback, please complete the online form at http://www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event — including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

This will save you time on the day.

