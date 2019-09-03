Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards Update

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealander Of The Year Awards

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is pleased to provide the following nominations update for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

• A total of 727 nominations have been received for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award.

• Lead Ihumātao campaigner Pania Newton has now received 11 nominations for the New Zealander of the Year award.

• Other nominated Kiwis for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award include:

o Rod Drury – tech guru and founder of Xero
o Dave Letele – life coach and fitness motivator
o Adib Khanafer – surgeon and Christchurch shootings hero
o JJ Phillips – Wellington train conductor
o Philip Mills – businessman and sustainable business advocate
o Ollie Langridge – climate change advocate
o Noeline Taurua – Silver Ferns coach
o Bryce Casey – mental health advocate and fundraiser
o Blair Vining – cancer treatment advocate
o Dame Areta Koopu – social worker and Māori well-being advocate

Comment from New Zealander of the Year Awards Chief Judge Cameron Bennett:

“These latest nominations reflect so much of what matters to us personally and as a community right now - from mental health to sustainability, sport to science. And the nominees, themselves: strongly individual, relatable and determined to stand up for what they believe in. That really resonates.”

Other Categories

Nominations are also being sought for exceptional New Zealanders in the following categories:

• University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year (15-30 years)
• Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year (70 years and over)
• Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year
• Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year
• Mitre10 New Zealand Community of the Year

Who will you nominate?
After nominations close on 15 September 2019, a judging panel – comprising representatives of awards patrons, presenters, sponsors, community leaders and independent experts – will evaluate the nominations. The shortlist of 10 candidates to be considered for the New Zealander of the Year Award will be announced in December.

Background

The annual New Zealander of the Year Awards are now in their 11th year. They recognise, encourage and reward New Zealand’s most vital asset – its people. They’re open to all New Zealanders and celebrate the contributions of New Zealanders from all walks of life.

The 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in Auckland on 20 February 2020.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Mike King (2019), Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

More information on the 2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards can be found at www.nzawards.org.nz.

