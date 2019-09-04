Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New name and brand for Opera House arts and culture complex

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 8:38 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Ahead of the Hawke’s Bay Opera House re-opening in February 2020, a name and brand for the overall arts and culture complex is being launched tonight.

The new name for the centre that includes the Opera House, the Municipal Building, the Cushing Foyer and the former Plaza space is “Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre”.

Toitoi manager Megan Peacock-Coyle said her team was inspired and excited by the name.

“This is a new type of venue for our city and a new generation of venue in New Zealand,” she said.

“Toitoi will be the performing arts and events hub for Hastings and will enable community access and participation in the performing arts, events and cultural activities. This is going to create some amazing opportunities for cultural expression and pride.”

Many groups and individuals have been part of the process of finding a name for the complex, which has never before had one name encompassing all its parts.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was another exciting step in the journey of the Hawke’s Bay Opera House towards completion and opening.

“This will give our beloved venue a national and international presence, as well as bring our community together to celebrate our culture and talents.

“With the upgrade of the whole precinct our community will have more than just an Opera House, it will be a world-class performing arts centre."

HISTORY AND HERITAGE

The name, with its Māori and English components, gives an identity to the complex that conveys a sense of people, place and purpose to audiences and future users on a local, national and international stage.


Toitoi is a Māori word meaning the pinnacle of achievement, and is linked to ideas of excellence, encouragement and motivation. It is also ascribed to the quick movements of fish and birds and, from there, styles of dance and song that mimic them.

There is an extra special link for Hastings and the Ngāti Kahungunu legacy waiata Pōkarekare Ana composed by Paraire Tomoana.

In one of its earliest written versions Pōkarekare Ana was described by ethnologist Elsdon Best as a “toitoi”, a ditty or light-hearted love song that echoed the sound of birds cooing to each other.

It was a type of waiata popular in the 1920s and 30s, particularly in Heretaunga, giving it a unique link to both this place and a time in the district’s history that was significant.

The word ‘toi’ means art and is often used alongside other words in the naming of arts-based organisations. “Toi Toi Toi”, an Italian expression derived from Old German, is an exclamation in the performing arts world (most often in opera) used by performers to wish each other good luck.

FUTURE POTENTIAL OF MUNICIPAL BUILDING

The launch of the new name and brand for the overall precinct coincides with community engagement on the future use of the Municipal Building. This is the final part of a consultation programme undertaken over three years.

Earthquake strengthening and the development of the Municipal Building are important to the overall Opera House project and the ongoing revitalisation of the Hastings city centre and the Hastings District Council’s city vibrancy plan. The full potential of Toitoi will be unlocked once this building is complete and opened in 2022.

After consultation with the public, the Council’s preferred option was to have a mix of community, commercial and education offerings in the Municipal Building with some retail and hospitality on the ground floor.

The structural integrity of the first floor will be retained including the heritage Assembly Room and smaller function and meetings spaces. These will also be made available for public hire.

YOUR VIEWS

From this Saturday, the community will have the opportunity to give feedback on the preferred option and what it means for Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre.

An information booth will be open at the Hastings City Art Gallery from Saturday, September 7 until Saturday, September 14. Feedback will be reported back to the council on Thursday, September 26.

The information and associated community engagement survey are also available through the Hastings District Council website www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/municipalbuilding

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes:
• New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes
• Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed
• Letting friends and family join their $10,000 deposit assistance together
• Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite rather than selling to KiwiBuild buyers More>>

 

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 