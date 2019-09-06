Sewer blockage media release September 6 2019
Friday, 6 September 2019, 8:57 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council
What’s believed to be some type of animal fat has
blocked a sewerage pipe at Ngamotu Pump Station in Western
New Plymouth last night.
A mixture of fat and sewage has
been discharged onto the beach. Specialised trucks are
removing the material from the cordoned off site and NPDC is
notifying iwi/hapu.
Residents in Moturoa and nearby areas
are being asked to not flush their toilets while the
blockage is being cleared.
NPDC apologises for this
inconvenience and a full investigation will be held.
The
Taranaki Regional Council and Taranaki District Health Board
have been notified.
ENDS
