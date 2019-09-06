Sewer blockage media release September 6 2019

What’s believed to be some type of animal fat has blocked a sewerage pipe at Ngamotu Pump Station in Western New Plymouth last night.

A mixture of fat and sewage has been discharged onto the beach. Specialised trucks are removing the material from the cordoned off site and NPDC is notifying iwi/hapu.

Residents in Moturoa and nearby areas are being asked to not flush their toilets while the blockage is being cleared.

NPDC apologises for this inconvenience and a full investigation will be held.

The Taranaki Regional Council and Taranaki District Health Board have been notified.

