Gwynn Compton the clear first choice for Mayor



With voting papers now arriving in mailboxes, Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton says he’s the clear first choice this election. Gwynn Compton is the only candidate who has put together a comprehensive and ambitious policy platform to help Kāpiti meet the challenges facing its communities, to turn things around at Council, and to seize the opportunities ahead of the district.

“Since announcing my candidacy back in January, I’ve been out meeting with people throughout our community, listening to their issues, and developing solutions for the problems they’re facing,” says Mr Compton.

“I’ve put together the most comprehensive and ambitious policy platform of any candidate this election. The significant challenges facing Kāpiti mean that we need a Mayor who has done the hard yards, and who has put together a compelling vision to ensure Kāpiti remains the best place in New Zealand to live, work, and raise a family.”

Over the past nine months, Gwynn Compton has released policies covering the full suite of Council activities, including:

• creating a better run, financially responsible, and community-focussed Council, as well as overhauling Council’s governance structure to create a focus on delivering results,

• tackling worsening housing affordability and social housing shortages,

• diversifying Kāpiti’s economy by backing local businesses to create more jobs with higher wages,

• combatting climate change by having the whole Kāpiti Coast be net carbon neutral by 2040 - 10 years ahead of the rest of New Zealand,

• improving transport connections between Kāpiti’s communities, especially through better public transport services, and fighting for the electrification of the rail network to Ōtaki to enable truly fast and frequent commuter rail services,

• proposing an ambitious “Coast to Crest” green corridors programme to bring native flora and fauna back to the heart of Kāpiti,

• initiatives to support Kāpiti’s community and its volunteer organisations, which will help preserve our unique small town vibe and close community feel, in the face of increased pressure brought on by growth.

“Across seven priority areas I’ve identified nearly 50 actions to implement over the coming three years. There’s been lots of talk from this Council on the big issues facing Kāpiti, but very little of that has translated into meaningful action for our communities,” says Mr Compton.

“It’s clear that we can’t keep doing things the same way at Council and expect different results. It’s time for change and it’s time for action. I’ll be the Mayor who will deliver the change that’s needed at Council to enable real action on the ground for the people of Kāpiti.”

