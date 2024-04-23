Update: Missing Man, Waitaki River

Senior Sergeant Antony Callon:

Police are continuing to search for a man missing near the Waikati river mouth.

Police were notified last night that a fisherman was overdue from a day fishing trip on the Lower-Waitaki River.

A search was conducted overnight with teams from the Otago Rescue Helicoper, North Otago LandSAR, South Canterbury Coastguard and Aoraki Police Search and Rescue staff.

Police would like to thank everyone who has been involved and those currently assisting with in the search.

We would also like to offer our support to whanau and friends of the missing fisherman.

