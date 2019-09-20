Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council adopts 2018-19 annual report

Friday, 20 September 2019, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury adopted the audited Annual Report for the last financial year, to June 2019 at the council meeting on 19 September 2019.

The report shows that 96% of the Levels of Service targets (results or actions agreed through the Long-Term Plan for the 2018/19 year) were met*.

The report noted a number of highlights in the year – for example the
Canterbury Water Management Strategy fit-for-future project;
• the Regional Pest Management Strategy coming into effect;
being the first New Zealand council to declare a Climate Emergency;
• the increase in public transport patronage;
• authorisation of the first ultra low emission burner that can be installed in an existing fireplace;
• and the Local Bill to parliament for continued mana whenua representation of the Council post-election.

Financial performance during the year

The report also outlines the financial performance during the year. The year-end result shows a better-than-budget $1m operational deficit compared to a $1.5 million budgeted deficit.

The Council’s overall results record a surplus of $4.5m against a budgeted deficit of $1.5m, largely due to a revaluation (up $5.4m to $44m) of the Council’s Tuam Street building.

Council adopted the 2018/19 Annual Report at its last meeting of the term, before the local body elections in October.

Chairman Steve Lowndes said the operational deficit, which would be covered by Council reserves, was a positive result compared to budget.

The result factors additional rates revenue ($2.6m) due to an increase in capital values between the Council’s initial rates calculation in May 2018, and rates being struck in June.

Organisational savings of $1.2 million offset unplanned but Council-approved expenditure on flood protection ($0.66 million), the Canterbury Water Management Strategy fit-for-future project ($0.4 million) and Kaikōura Harbour beacons ($0.3 million).

The accounts also show consent revenue was lower than expected at $0.6 million.

“As I said when Council approved the 2019/20 Annual Plan, this is a lean organisation. We budgeted to use some reserves and we have ended up using less, which is good. We need to ensure we now build them back up and an additional $550,000 was added to the 2019/20 general rate to top up reserves,” Lowndes said.

A revaluation of the Council’s Land and Buildings, done every three years, was up $39.7 million from 2015/16, to $407.4 million – these assets are mostly reserve land vested in the Council by the Crown – meaning the Council wouldn’t get the proceeds if the land could be sold.

The Council’s three-year-old Tuam Street building has increased in value by $5.4m to $44 million (land and building $52.5m).


© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ellen Rykers on The Dig: Community Conservation – The Solution To The Biodiversity Crisis?

There are backyard trapping networks doing their bit for Predator Free 2050, farmers planting native trees along their waterways, and iwi protecting whenua rāhui. There are 62 biodiversity sanctuaries across 56,000 hectares, with around two-thirds of them community-led. There are citizen scientists counting birds in their backyards and landowners conserving habitat in 3,500 Queen Elizabeth II National Trust covenants.

It’s increasingly clear that a government agency alone cannot combat the biodiversity crisis successfully. These grass-roots initiatives are a growing resource in the conservation toolbox. More>>

Closing This Weekend! Have Your Say On The Issues For NZ's New Biodiversity Strategy

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. HAVE YOUR SAY HERE>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Preliminary Progress Report
Open data report summarising preliminary findings of the Biodiversity HiveMind. Read Progress Report Here>>

 

PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit

Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>

ALSO:

Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land

Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>

ALSO:

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 