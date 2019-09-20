Death following serious motorcycle crash at Moerewa

A man has died following a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Moerewa this afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash around 3pm.

The man was transported to Auckland Hospital following the crash, however he has sadly died.

Two other riders were injured in the crash, which involved several motorcycles.

One rider sustained serious injuries and the other sustained moderate injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

